STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 52-Week High at $370.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 20849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.77).

The firm has a market capitalization of £172.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.97.

In other STV Group news, insider Simon Pitts bought 5,913 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £19,926.81 ($26,034.50).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

