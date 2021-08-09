Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0040

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $4,260.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00053065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.80 or 0.00828187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00105068 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00039696 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.