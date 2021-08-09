Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 6,400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $56,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $173.18. 154,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,596. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a market capitalization of $455.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

