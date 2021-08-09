Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $21.01 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 29,667 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,664 shares of company stock worth $262,615 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.27. 235,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,929,275. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

