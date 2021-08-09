Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.21. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.
SLF opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
