Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Truist Securities

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

RUN traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $51.09. 406,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.51 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $5,650,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,101,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

