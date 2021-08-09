Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Superior Group of Companies has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Superior Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

SGC stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 159,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $391.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

