Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 47.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

