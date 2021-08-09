Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SURF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

SURF stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $247.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

