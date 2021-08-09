Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.860-$2.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.48 billion-$31.48 billion.
OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.64. 4,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.21. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.30.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $1.05. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.