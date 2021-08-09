SwiftCash (SWIFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 28% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $238,716.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 184,682,821 coins and its circulating supply is 183,962,390 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

