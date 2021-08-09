Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.