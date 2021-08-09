Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $192.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

