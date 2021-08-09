Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 912 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

