Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Symrise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €113.53 ($133.57).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €125.85 ($148.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €117.62. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

