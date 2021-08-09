Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

SYNA stock opened at $170.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $173.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

