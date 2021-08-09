Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.25-4.43 EPS.

SYNH stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.91.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,799,340 shares of company stock worth $552,325,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

