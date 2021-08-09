Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay Sells 1,500 Shares

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark G. Holladay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $43.21. 632,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

