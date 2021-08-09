Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $73.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -147.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

