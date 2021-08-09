T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Stock Position Lowered by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.