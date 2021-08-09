T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,510,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $214.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $214.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

