Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Hits $13.38

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $13.38 or 0.00030838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $10,557.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00132914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00145963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,276.44 or 0.99736792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.26 or 0.00786474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

