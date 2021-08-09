Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.26. 55,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.86.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

