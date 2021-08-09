Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Target were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,808. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.52. 10,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $129.00 and a twelve month high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

