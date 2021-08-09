TD Securities Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$150.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $110.00 target price on Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.46.

LSPD opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $97.97.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at $259,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

