TD Securities Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$15.89 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.71 and a one year high of C$16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

