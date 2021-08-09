TD Securities Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FINGF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6779 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

