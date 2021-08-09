TD Securities Trims Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Target Price to C$7.50

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Orla Mining stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,694. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $886.52 million and a PE ratio of -35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $30,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after buying an additional 324,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,505,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

