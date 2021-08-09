Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 600 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

