Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.83. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Insiders sold 372,600 shares of company stock worth $6,598,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

