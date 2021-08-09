Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,991 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.84 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

