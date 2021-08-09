Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 6,700 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $18,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339 shares of company stock worth $18,594 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

