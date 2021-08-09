Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,900 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $73,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

