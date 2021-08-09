Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after buying an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

