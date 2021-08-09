TELA Bio (TELA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,161.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 118,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,927 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

