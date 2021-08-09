Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Raised to $9.70 at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.50 to $9.70 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,490. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

