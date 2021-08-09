Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Raised to $9.70 at Barclays

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.50 to $9.70 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.25% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Telefônica Brasil stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,490. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.