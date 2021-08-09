TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

