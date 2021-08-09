Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.93. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

