Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.93. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,382. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.