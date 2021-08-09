TENT (TENT) Market Cap Tops $977,899.12

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, TENT has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $977,899.12 and approximately $101,454.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00278160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00129768 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00143329 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001912 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003106 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,713,120 coins and its circulating supply is 37,636,028 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

