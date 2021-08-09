Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.96 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $132.47 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

