Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Textron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Textron by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06. Textron has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

