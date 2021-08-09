TFG Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,161. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.