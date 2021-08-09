TFG Advisers LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 73,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.