TFG Advisers LLC Has $640,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.28. 91,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,279. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

