TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

