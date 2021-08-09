TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 827 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,479,000 after buying an additional 430,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,316,000 after buying an additional 644,548 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after buying an additional 403,993 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 444,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,466,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 118,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.44. 43,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.61. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

