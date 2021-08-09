TFG Advisers LLC Sells 202 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 13.8% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.33. 381,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,074,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.