TFG Advisers LLC Sells 426 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of The Southern by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.61. 49,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,817. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

