The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 3.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $35,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $49,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $63.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.