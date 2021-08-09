The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,065,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 52.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,514,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,204 shares of company stock valued at $29,331,835 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

